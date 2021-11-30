Match Preview Serie A, Serie A

Confirmed Team for Juventus’s trip to Salernitana

November 30, 2021 - 6:45 pm

The teams are out for today’s clash between Juventus and bottom of the table Salernitana.

The Old Lady do not arrive in the most confident mood, but should still be claiming a comfortable win over the relegation-threatened side.

The home side have lost 10 of their opening 14 fixtures after being promoted from Serie B this year.

We were already aware that we would be without Federico Chiesa this evening, which was a blow in itself, but Paulo Dybala’s return to fitness should make up for it.

What is your predictions after seeing the line-up?

