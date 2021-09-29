Confirmed Teams as Juventus set to take on Chelsea in second group fixture

Juventus will play host to Chelsea this evening with the winner to move clear at the top of Group H.

Both sides won their opening Champions League fixtures, beating Malmo and Zenit St Petersburg respectively, and should either side win they will build a three-point gap at the top of the table.

Zenit are currently winning in Russia against Malmo to join both of us on three points, and it could well be an important result for our side with an away trip against them coming up next.

We were already aware of some key players missing with injury, namely Aaron Ramsey, Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata and Artur Melo, which is why you will notice them missing from the below.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Perin, De Sciglio, Chiellini, McKennie, Kean, Rugani, Kulusevski

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz; Lukaku

Chelsea bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Niguez Esclapez, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Sarr

What are your scoreline predictions after seeing the line-ups?

Patrick