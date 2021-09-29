juventus v chelsea
Club News, Match Preview Champions League

Confirmed Teams as Juventus set to take on Chelsea in second group fixture

September 29, 2021 - 6:47 pm

Juventus will play host to Chelsea this evening with the winner to move clear at the top of Group H.

Both sides won their opening Champions League fixtures, beating Malmo and Zenit St Petersburg respectively, and should either side win they will build a three-point gap at the top of the table.

Zenit are currently winning in Russia against Malmo to join both of us on three points, and it could well be an important result for our side with an away trip against them coming up next.

We were already aware of some key players missing with injury, namely Aaron Ramsey, Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata and Artur Melo, which is why you will notice them missing from the below.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Perin, De Sciglio, Chiellini, McKennie, Kean, Rugani, Kulusevski

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz; Lukaku

Chelsea bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Niguez Esclapez, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Sarr

What are your scoreline predictions after seeing the line-ups?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video – The bright lights are back to the Allianz Stadium

September 29, 2021
Federico Chiesa

“The pressure is the price you have to pay” – Chiesa explains what it’s like to play at Juventus

September 29, 2021
ronaldo

“We began to fall a little short in our daily work” – Bonucci explains Ronaldo’s effect at Juventus

September 29, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.