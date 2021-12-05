Confirmed teams for Juventus’s clash with Genoa

The teams are out for tonight’s Serie A clash at the Juventus Stadium where we will play host to Genoa.

The Old Lady remain without Federico Chiesa, who is no longer expected to feature until 2022, while Aaron Ramsey and Danilo are also unavailable.

Mattia De Sciglio and Weston McKennie were expected to return to the squad to take on Genoa, but I assume neither is ready as they miss out on the playing squad..

You would expect our side to comfortably take home the three points against the relegation-threatened side. Unfortunately, our team hasn’t showed enough consistency to make it a guarantee, but hopefully our worries will be allayed early on.

What are your predictions having seen the line-up?

Patrick