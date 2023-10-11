Juventus will likely face a significantly weakened AC Milan team after the international break, as two key players have been confirmed to miss the match against the Bianconeri.

The clash between Juve and Milan is eagerly anticipated, with both clubs considered top contenders for the Italian league title this season. Juventus will be eager to secure an early advantage.

So far, Juventus has managed to avoid defeat against teams expected to challenge them for a top-four spot, and Milan is the next formidable opponent they must not lose to.

However, Football Italia reports that AC Milan has been dealt a setback as a sporting judge has upheld the suspension of two crucial players, Mike Maignan and Theo Hernandez. Milan had hoped for their suspensions to be overturned, but both Frenchmen will be absent for the upcoming match against the Old Lady.

Juve FC Says

In a tough game like this fixture, both clubs need their best men to be available to get an improved chance of winning the game.

Juve also has their injury worries ahead of the game, but this international break will help us recover most of our men for the fixture.

Regardless of these suspensions, we expect Milan to be still a strong team to face and we must prepare for it.