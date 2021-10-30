Serie A

Confirmed Verona team to take on Juventus this evening

October 30, 2021 - 4:06 pm

The team is out for Hellas Verona who will be hoping they can keep their impressive form going against Juventus this evening.

The hosts put in a dogged performance in Udine as they fought for a 1-1 draw against the Black & White of Udinese, and will now face the bigger Bianconeri side.

This team will be hoping that they can keep to a similar level to how they have played lately, and Juve will need to show their focus to make sure they end their winless run today.

Patrick

Avatar

