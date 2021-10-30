Confirmed Verona team to take on Juventus this evening

The team is out for Hellas Verona who will be hoping they can keep their impressive form going against Juventus this evening.
The hosts put in a dogged performance in Udine as they fought for a 1-1 draw against the Black & White of Udinese, and will now face the bigger Bianconeri side.
IL VERONA IN CAMPO COSÍ campo così contro la Juve 💪💛💙#HVFC #VeronaJuve #SerieATIM #DaiVerona pic.twitter.com/5TUMj45GD1
— Hellas Verona FC (@HellasVeronaFC) October 30, 2021
This team will be hoping that they can keep to a similar level to how they have played lately, and Juve will need to show their focus to make sure they end their winless run today.
