Confirmed: Youngster seals loan move after impressing Allegri in pre-season

Filippo Ranocchia has sealed a loan move away from Juventus as he looks to play out the new season with Vicenza.

The 20 year-old picked up plenty of minutes in pre-season, with a number of our players returning from Euro 2020 later than their team-mates, and he impressed, getting his name on the scoresheet against Monza also.

Ranocchia will be hoping to pick up plenty of first-team football with the Serie B side, who haven’t started their league campaign with two straight defeats, but the midfielder will hopefully be able to help them to get their season on track.

The Italian youngster can operate at central midfield or as a holding midfielder, but appears better suited to the former, and can hopefully flourish in the lower division and return to Turin next season with a view to fighting for a first-team role.

The Old Lady have moved to bring in Manuel Locatelli this summer who is likely to be the go-to in the CM role this term, while we are also linked with signing one more central midfielder also today.

Should Ranocchia have been considered for a first-team role this term? Do the Old Lady simply have too many midfielders in their ranks at present?

Patrick