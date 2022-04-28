Mino Raiola flies out for Pogba
Conflicting news regarding Mino Raiola’s condition

April 28, 2022 - 1:47 pm

On Wednesday, a host of worldwide news outlets claimed that Mino Raiola passed away at the age of 54. Sadly, the Italo-Dutchman had been dealing with serious health issues in the past months.

According to Calciomercato, the super-agent underwent a long operation recently, but his health condition only worsened afterwards, resulting in his death.

However, sports correspondent Daniella Matar denied the news on her Twitter account after reportedly contacting Raiola’s agency.

Others journalists like Christian Falk have also labeled it as “fake news”.

However, the consensus is that the agent is sadly struggling with an increasingly deteriorating health.

Despite being one of the most controversial names in the sport, Juventus enjoys an amicable relationship with the agent.

In fact, the club’s vice-president Pavel Nedved was one of Raiola’s first major clients. His roster still includes several Bianconeri stars, including Matthijs de Ligt, Moise Kean and Luca Pellegrini.

Raiola also helped the Old Lady landing Paul Pogba as a free agent back in 2012 as a free agent form Manchester United. The Frenchman then returned to the Old Trafford in 2016 for a world record at the time.

