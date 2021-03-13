Conflicting reports from Spain regarding Ronaldo’s return to Madrid

In the space of few days, Cristiano Ronaldo has been turned from Juve’s ultimate star, to the scapegoat after the Champions League elimination.

The Portuguese has been blamed for his role in the disappointing exit at the hands of Porto, and a potential return to Real Madrid has suddenly become the talk of the town.

Whilst such circulating rumors usually die out fast, this one seems to be gaining steam day-by-day, especially within the Spanish news outlets.

According to As (via ilBianconero), Cr7 wants to complete a sensational return to Los Blancos, and his agent Jorge Mendes has been negotiating with the capital side for months.

The source adds that in the summer, Ronaldo will only have 12 months remaining in his contract with Juventus, which would make the transfer to Madrid less complicated.

On the other hand, Bianconeri director Fabio Paratici stated that renewing the player’s contract in not a priority at the moment, which some took as a sign for things to come.

Nonetheless, another major Spanish newspaper has reported a very different story in this regard.

Marca believes that Real Madrid are not interested in bringing back their old star who has already turned 36 in February.

The media outlet claims that the Spanish champions will instead focus on their current crop of young forwards, mainly Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, whilst maintaining Karim Benzema as the veteran leader of the attacking department.

We will surely hear more on this story in the upcoming days.