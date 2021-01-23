Conflicting reports on Juve’s interest in Roma striker

It has no doubt been a turbulent week for AS Roma. After being humbled by their city rivals Lazio in a 3-0 defeat last weekend, the Giallorossi were knocked out of the Coppa Italia in a round 16 loss to Spezia, during an encounter which was saw Paulo Fonseca’s side once again breaking the administrative rules – this time by performing a 6th substitution during the match.

Unsurprisingly, the atmosphere at the Trigoria training center is anything but pleasant at the moment, and reports are beginning to circulate of rising tensions between Roma’s Portuguese boss and his captain Edin Dzeko.

What concerns the Juventus supporters from the capital debacle is its effect on a possible transfer for the Bosnian, who was one of the marquee targets of Fabio Paratici and company during last summer.

On this topic, we find several conflicting reports. Calciomercato.com believes that Juventus and Inter have been put on high alert by the news, but whilst the Nerazzurri are struggling to offload the likes of Andrea Pinamonti and Christian Eriksen, they will find it hard to purchase a new striker in January.

On the other hand, the Bianconeri are willing to renew their interest in the Bosnian striker who was supposedly their prime target in the summer, but Roma’s unwillingness to sell him – after the collapse of the Milik transfer – resulted in the arrival of Alvaro Morata to Turin.

The report adds that today’s Serie A fixture between Roma and Spezia will be vital to determine the futures of Fonseca and Dzeko in the capital. If the coach manages to win in the absence of several stars – including his captain – then the owners will renew their trust in him, which could prompt them to discharge the former Manchester city bomber.

Nonetheless, La Gazzetta Dello Sport (via TuttoMercatoWeb) reports that both Juve and Inter are not interested in signing the Bosnian in the current winter transfer window.