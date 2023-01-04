Conflicting reports regarding Juve’s starting formation for Cremonese

Thankfully, the wait is finally over as Juventus prepare to resume their Serie A campaign on Wednesday in an away fixture against Cremonese.

At the moment, the Bianconeri fans are looking forward to find out which players will take the field from the get-go. But in this regard, the picture remains uncertain, with two sources reporting different lineups.

According to Sky Sport, Max Allegri will adopt a 3-5-2 formation spearheaded by Arek Milik and Moise Kean.

This one is the same lineup that has been widely reported in previous days. Wojciech Szczesny is tipped to shake off his neck injury to start in goal, with the Brazilian defensive trio in front of him.

In midfield, Manuel Locatelli plays as a Regista in between Nicolò Fagioli and Adrien Rabiot, while Matias Soulé and Filip Kostic take the wings.

However, la Gazzetta dello Sport offers a slightly different version, with Fabio Miretti tipped to support Milik in a 3-5-1-1 lineup, leaving Kean on the bench.

The same source also considers Federico Gatti as the favorite to replace Alex Sandro at the back, gives the nod to Mattia Perin instead of Szczesny, and tips Weston McKennie to start ahead of Rabiot.

Sky Sport (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; Soulé, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Milik, Kean

GdS (3-5-1-1): Perin; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Soulé, McKennie, Locatelli, Fagioli, Kostic; Miretti; Milik