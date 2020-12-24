Confusion arises about when Rabiot will serve his one-match ban

Adrien Rabiot was supposed to miss Juventus’ game against Napoli earlier in the season, but the game wasn’t held as the Naples side failed to show up.

The game would eventually be awarded to the Bianconeri as a 3-0 win because they followed the right protocol and they were ready to play the fixture.

The points had been awarded to them, but Napoli kept fighting to get the decision overturned and for the game to be replayed.

This week, CONI overturned the decision and now the game will have to be replayed at a later date.

This means that Rabiot hasn’t missed the game that he was suspended for and Juventus rested him for their last match against Fiorentina in anticipation that he might be required to serve the ban again with an overturned verdict.

While Juventus will feel that the midfielder may have served the ban by missing the game against La Viola, La Gazzetta dello via Football Italia says that the ban can only apply a day after the decision was made.

If that is true, then leaving him out of the game against Fiorentina was futile because he will still have to miss the game against Udinese next month.