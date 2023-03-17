CONI board decision on Juventus appeal could be postponed

As Juventus eagerly expects positive news from their appeal on their 15-point deduction, the CONI Guarantee Board could ask for an extension before making their decision.

The black and whites insist they are innocent and have filed an appeal to get the points’ deduction reversed.

A decision had been expected in the coming days. However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the judges have asked for additional time to further study the documents before them.

This is to help them make the best decision, which the report says should now be expected at the end of next month.

Juve FC Says

We eagerly await the outcome of the appeal because it will play an important role in our season.

Gaining some or all the 15 points we have lost back will go a long way in helping us reach the next Champions League.

If the judges determine we are truly in the wrong, the punishment might even be worse when the Prisma investigation ends.

We believe the directors when they say they have done nothing wrong and we hope for a positive outcome, which should be the only outcome to expect.

Hopefully, the boys will not allow this to bother them as they play matches for the club.