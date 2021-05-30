“Consider Allegri a putative father ” Pjanic could return because of his relationship with Allegri

Former Juventus defender, Mehdi Benatia, recently discussed the Bianconeri and spoke about the return of Max Allegri and a possible reunion with Miralem Pjanic.

Allegri left Juve in 2019 after previously enjoying five consecutive seasons of dominating Italian football.

One of his most trusted lieutenants at the time was Pjanic, with the Bosnian delivering some of his best performances for the club.

He was sent to Barcelona in last summer’s transfer window in exchange for Arthur.

The latter was a key member of the team under Andrea Pirlo this season even though he wasn’t always fit to play.

Pjanic, on the other hand, has been struggling for playing time at Barcelona where he doesn’t seem to fit into the plans of Ronald Koeman.

After the confirmation of Allegri as the latest manager of Juventus, reports have claimed that Juve might bring back Pjanic and Benatia has now spoken about the midfielder’s relationship with the gaffer.

He claimed that they were very close and Allegri may have been his best-ever manager.

He told Tuttosport via Calciomercato: “Consider Allegri a putative father. We talk often, Mire and I, and just the other day I teased him by saying ‘Mire, did you hear from your dad?’”

“Pjanic was a phenomenon with Allegri: he is the coach who has been able to enhance his qualities the most. He loves Juve and Juve loves him. I hope he can return to Juventus.”