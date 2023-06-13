“Constant pain” – Serbia manager confirms persisting Vlahovic injury

Following the end of a disappointing club campaign, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic was hoping for a morale-boosting international break.

The 23-year-old endured a season marred by constant physical issues and a lack of goals (14 strikes in all competitions).

But unfortunately for the bomber, his time in the national team camp didn’t go according to plan.

As we reported yesterday, the Serbian national team announced that the striker has sustained a new injury but without revealing many details.

Nonetheless, Serbia manager Dragan Stojkovic confirmed the striker’s absence, while revealing that the groin problem has returned to haunt him.

“We can’t even count on Vlahović with whom I have also had talks in recent days,” said the 58-year-old in his press conference via JuventusNews24.

“I was hoping that he could recover for the match against Bulgaria. Unfortunately, Dušan suffers from constant pain in his groin.

“It’s better for him to miss these matches and focus on recovering from the injury.”

As Juventus fans would recall, Vlahovic missed several matches throughout the campaign due to the same issue, especially before the World Cup break in November.

So whether he’s staying in Turin or leaving in the summer, let’s hope that the young man manages to overcome this issue, as it would be a shame to witness his career getting ruined by constant injuries.