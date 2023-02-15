Conte admits Italy nostalgia, opens the door for Serie A return

On Tuesday evening, Tottenham Hotspur made their way to San Siro for a Champions League clash against their hosts Milan. Ultimately, the Rossoneri emerged victorious in the first leg thanks to Brahim Diaz’s early goal.

Nonetheless, all eyes were on Antonio Conte who made his return to his home country. The former Juventus captain and manager knows the stadium all too well having coached Inter between 2019 and 2021.

Nowadays, the 53-year-old is in charge of the Spurs, but the two parties could part company once the manager’s contract expires at the end of the season.

Naturally, Conte has been linked with a possible return to Serie A (particularly to Juventus), and the man himself admits that he would love to come back to his home country in the future.

“Returning to San Siro is unique. I consider this a historic and beautiful stadium. It’s so crowded,” said the former Italy coach in his post-match comments as reported by ilBianconero.

“I try to live in the present. But you know that as an Italian and former coach of the national team, Italy is in my heart and it will be no problem to come back one day.”

Juve FC say

While Italian managers love to make a name for themselves abroad, they can hardly resist the chance of a homecoming.

But just because Conte is teasing a return to Italian football, it doesn’t necessarily mean a Juventus comeback. After all, his stint at Inter suggests that the man is first and foremost a professional who’s seeking the best possible contract for himself.