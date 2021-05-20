Conte and Inter get fined for insulting Juventus

Antonio Conte and Inter Milan have been fined €2,000 each after the manager raised the middle finger at Juventus’ directors earlier in the year.

The said incident occurred during Juve’s Coppa Italia game against Inter in February.

They played the game in Turin, with Conte returning to his old stomping ground for a very tense affair.

Football Italia says it happened as Conte approached the locker room at the Allianz Stadium.

The cameras caught him as he flipped the middle finger towards the Juve directors’ box.

He has since apologised for the gesture although he maintained that they provoked him.

The FIGC launched an investigation into the action and have now returned the verdict of €2,000 fine for the manager and a similar one for his club.

Conte was a player of Juventus for more than a decade and won five Serie A titles and a Champions League, among other silverware.

He also won three consecutive Serie A titles for the Bianconeri as their manager which helped to start their recent dominance.

It is sad to see him falling out with the club he spent so much time with and some fans will hope they can repair their relationship and that he can even return to manage the Bianconeri again.