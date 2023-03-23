Conte and Tottenham find an agreement amidst interest from Juventus

Juventus is reportedly still interested in making Antonio Conte their next manager if Max Allegri leaves his role at the club.

Conte currently manages Tottenham, but after his extraordinary rant at the weekend, his position at the London club is no longer clear.

The Italian gaffer is now set to depart Spurs as Juve waits to see if he will be one of their options soon.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Spurs have decided to sack Conte and both parties have now reached an agreement over severance pay.

After having several conversations, the former Italy manager is set to become jobless again.

Juve FC Says

Conte has a fiery personality and the Juventus leadership knows this very well, so we expect them to be careful about what they wish for.

The club is doing well under Max Allegri now, so there is almost no need for a new man to replace him.

Conte will likely ask for a total overhaul of the current playing squad. We do not have the money for such an investment at the moment.

Sticking with Allegri is the safest and probably best option we have now and we can see signs of progress in his team, which is what we want.