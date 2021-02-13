Conte apologizes for reacting badly to the “provocations” during Juve-Inter

We’ve all heard the story by now. Inter manager Antonio Conte and Juventus president Andrea Agnelli had a heated row during the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi finals.

The Bianconeri held on a goalless draw to seal their qualification to the final of the competition, as they had already gained an advantage thanks to a 2-1 win in the first leg.

Nonetheless, the real highlights came from outside of the pitch, as the tension between the Old Lady’s hierarchy and their former coach reached a boiling point.

The former Juve captain was caught by the cameras when sending a nasty hand gesture towards the Bianconeri directors who were sitting in the stands.

At the full time whistle, the Juventus patron returned the favor with some unkind words directed towards the former Chelsea boss.

Prior to Inter’s clash against Lazio on Sunday, Conte held his customary pre-match press conference on Saturday, and the coach naturally addressed Tuesday’s infamous incident.

“ Before we start discussing football, I think it is right to clarify the situation regarding the episode that took place in Turin, at the Juventus stadium,” said the coach as reported by ilBianconero.

” It’s important for me that everyone has already seen and heard the truth of what happened. Having said that, I think we are educational role models and we are required under all circumstances to always remember that.

” I’m sorry for what happened and I’m here to apologize for having reacted incorrectly to provocations.

“I could have reacted nicer, perhaps with applause, I could have been more positive. I learned my lesson for next time. Now let’s focus on the field ”. concluded Conte.

Therefore, the Inter boss claims that his hand gesture was only a reaction for the provocations that he received from the Juventus directors.

We’ll likely be hearing more about this matter in the coming days.