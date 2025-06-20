Juventus were reportedly confident that Antonio Conte would take charge of the club this summer, making it a surprise when the experienced manager opted to remain at Napoli. Conte’s strong ties to Juventus, both as a player and former head coach, had made him a leading candidate in the eyes of many.

During his time at the club, Conte enjoyed considerable success and has since gone on to win league titles with multiple sides in Serie A, further solidifying his reputation as one of Italy’s top managerial figures. With Juventus undergoing a period of transition, speculation grew around a potential reunion between the two parties.

Conte Addresses Juventus Speculation

However, despite the intense rumours linking him with a return to Turin, Conte has now publicly clarified his position. As cited by Il Bianconero, he explained that he had not entertained offers or discussions with other clubs, choosing instead to respect his current contract and responsibilities at Napoli.

He stated, “I have had no contact with anyone because to anyone who tried to contact me through third parties I always replied that I would speak to the club at the end of the season as is always done. And only if the meeting had not satisfied the parties would I have opened up to another situation, having a contract with Napoli for another two years anyway.”

His comments indicate a clear commitment to his role at Napoli, at least for the time being. Despite Juventus’s apparent interest, no direct negotiations seem to have taken place, reaffirming Conte’s stance on honouring professional protocol and his current contract.

Tudor Given Backing as Juventus Move Forward

With Conte choosing to remain in Naples, Juventus have confirmed its support for Igor Tudor. The Croatian manager will continue at the helm and is now tasked with proving his capabilities in what will be a crucial season for the Bianconeri.

Tudor’s challenge will be to lead Juventus back to the top of Italian football, while also managing the weight of expectations from a fan base still longing for the return of one of their most iconic figures. Conte’s door may not be closed forever, but for now, Juventus must focus on the future under Tudor’s guidance.