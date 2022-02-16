Conte claims his Spurs side are weaker after signing Juventus pair

Tottenham Hotspur brought in both Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus in January, but manager Antonio Conte admitted that his squad was now weaker than when the transfer window opened.

The north London club allowed Tanguy Ndombele, Lo Celso, Dele Alli and Bryan Gil all to depart last month, while both Kulu and Bentancur arrived in the final week of the window.

The manager has now admitted that his side is weaker than when the window began, by telling Sky Sport Italia(via the BBC): “What happened in January was not easy..

Spurs boss Conte added: “We lost four players. Four important players for Tottenham and we brought in only two.

“So even just in terms of numbers, rather than reinforce the squad, we, on paper, may have weakened it.”

Juve on the other hand, we brought in two players whilst allowing two to leave, and are very much a stronger squad with a better balance within our team, and are most definitely going to profit from our transfer dealings. While Conte’s side have lost both their league matches since signing the pair from us, we have been in top form thus far, with Vlahovic already scoring two from his three outings also.

