Antonio Conte is one of the best managers Juventus has had in the last decade, and he has recently revealed some alterations made during his tenure as the Bianconeri’s head coach.

Conte is currently without a managerial position following his tenure with Tottenham and has been linked with a potential return to Juventus. Although he recently declined an offer to become Napoli’s next manager, he remains one of Italy’s top coaches, having secured Serie A titles with both Juventus and Inter Milan.

Conte played a pivotal role in initiating Juventus’ decade of dominance in Italian football, leading them to consecutive league titles for ten seasons. However, upon his arrival in Turin, he faced certain challenges and had to implement changes to achieve the desired results.

Speaking about that, Conte said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I won at Bari using the 4-2-4 system, then I started that with Juventus too, but then seeing the characteristics of Andrea Pirlo and also Giorgio Chiellini who didn’t feel up to covering the whole left flank, I switched to 4-3-3 and then the three-man defence.”

Juve FC Says

Conte remains one of Italy’s finest managers and will likely have another spell on our bench later in his career.

However, for now, we keep our trust in Max Allegri and believe he can lead us back to the top of Italian football.