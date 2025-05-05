A report in the Italian media suggests that the fate of Antonio Conte could be revealed before the end of the week.

Last summer, the 55-year-old signed a three-year deal with Napoli, and has immediately managed to revitalise the team which might be a few weeks away from winning the Scudetto title.

The Partenopei currently sit on top of the Serie A table, three points ahead of reigning champions, Inter.

Therefore, the Southerners only need to collect seven points from their remaining three fixtures to clinch their fourth league triumph.

But despite the club’s prosperous campaign, Conte has been heavily linked with the exit door, especially due to his reportedly frosty rapport with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Conte emerges among the favourites to take over Juventus

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

The former Juventus captain and manager has been tipped to return to Turin and take over his former club for a second managerial stint.

Several sources consider him the favourite to replace Igor Tudor who has been serving as caretaker (albeit he doesn’t like the word) coach following Thiago Motta’s sacking in March.

According to La Repubblica via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri could receive some answers this week, as Conte and De Laurentiis have scheduled a meeting in the coming days.

Decisive meeting between Conte & De Laurentiis

As the source explains, the summit between the Napoli patron and head coach will include some planning for next season.

The report expects the demanding manager to ask for comprehensive reinforcements and improve the squad’s overall quality and depth. After all, Napoli have only been playing once per week this season, but they’ll take part in the Champions League next season.

While it remains to be seen if De Laurentiis will oblige, his answers could either convince Conte to stay, or push him towards the exit door, which could pave the way for a return to Juventus.