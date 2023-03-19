Conte goes on an extraordinary rant, do Juventus still want him to return?

Antonio Conte was in a total meltdown yesterday after Tottenham’s 3-3 draw against Southampton.

The Italian manager has struggled in his stint as a manager of the Premier League side, yet he remains one of the targets of Juventus ahead of the next transfer window.

He managed the black and whites at the start of the last decade and had a hugely successful spell.

It launched him as one of the best managers on the continent and he has done well at Chelsea and Inter Milan.

However, his spell at Tottenham is his most frustrating yet and he went on an extraordinary rant yesterday. He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I think it’s better to go into the problem, we are not a team. We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart.

“Before today I try to hide the situation and improve the situation with words. About tactical and technical, it’s one situation, about one thing is the desire, the fire that you need to have in your eyes, your heart. You need to have this in every moment.

“This season compared to last, now we are worse in this aspect. When you are not a team you cannot improve. Don’t forget we played against a Sheffield United team with young players and we dropped out.

“To understand we play for the badge. We play to make our fans proud of us. You have to have desire. The fire in your eyes. If you have this you don’t have this you don’t go out in the FA Cup.

“Here we are used to for a long time. The club has the responsibility for the transfer market, the coach has the responsibility. But the players, where are the players? I see only 11 players that play for themselves.

“Now there are 10 games to go and someone thinks we can fight with this attitude, with this spirit, for what the seventh, eight place? What? I am not used to fighting for this. It’s every one’s responsibility.”

Juve FC Says

Conte is an amazing manager, especially when he gets what he wants, but that will not always happen and he lacks patience.

He walked out on the job at Juve and Inter and we do not need a disruptive figure in Turin at the moment.

Everyone knows we are struggling financially, so we will not meet some of his demands.