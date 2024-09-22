Napoli manager Antonio Conte was happy with the Juventus fans’ reception at the Allianz Stadium, and insists he remains part of the club’s history.

The 55-year-old spent 13 years of his playing career serving the Old Lady. He then returned as a manager in 2011, helping the club kickstart the longest-winning dynasty in Italian football history.

The Lecce native then left Juventus under controversial circumstances in the summer of 2014 and went on to manage a host of other clubs, including arch-rivals Inter, which fractured his rapport with his old club.

On Saturday, Conte made his first appearance at the Allianz Stadium as an opponent with fans in attendance.

While some were expecting a raucous reception, the Bianconeri faithful showed their class by applauding their former captain and manager.

The former Chelsea and Spurs boss spoke to the media after the goalless draw, praising the fans’ kind gesture while insisting he’ll forever hold a place in Juve’s history books.

“There will always be rivalry among fans, that’s clear. But the important thing is to avoid violence,” said Conte in his post-match press conference via IlBianconero.

“There must be education and respect. I come from experiences in England where everyone supports their own team with respect.

“I am part of the history of Juventus and no one will take that away from me. In the future, I hope to be part of the history of Napoli, especially since I hail from the south.

“Rivalry is one thing, respect and education towards those who have given so much must remain. In a world where many people forget gratitude, this is not a good thing.

“Rivalry on the pitch is and will always be there but no one will ever take away what I have written with Juventus or my relationship with the fans.

“Today they saw me as an opponent, and so did I, but they will never be enemies.”