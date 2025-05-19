BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - OCTOBER 09: Antonio Conte (R) and Giorgio Chiellini attend an Italy training session on October 9, 2015 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini is reportedly keen to bring his old manager back to Turin, but the latter has set his conditions.

The 55-year-old coach is currently in the midst of an epic battle for the Scudetto between his current club, Napoli, and his former employers, Inter. The Partenopei only need to beat Cagliari at home on Friday to dethrone their rivals.

But despite his exceptional exploits this season, Conte is still facing an uncertain future, mostly due to his frosty relationship with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis which could drive him out of the club.

Conte could leave Napoli regardless of Scudetto outcome

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

He certainly wouldn’t be the first head coach to leave the Stadio Maradona immediately after winning the Scudetto, as Luciano Spalletti had done likewise under similar circumstances two years ago.

In recent months, Conte emerged as the favourite to take over at Juventus, in what would be a homecoming for the former Bianconeri captain and manager who left Turin in 2014 in controversial fashion.

But with former president Andrea Agnelli long gone, this could be the right time for the decorated tactician to return.

According to QS via TuttoJuve, Conte now has another ally at Continassa in the shape of Chiellini.

Chiellini want Conte back at Juventus

The legendary defender who served under Conte at both Juventus and the Italian national team is reportedly pushing to bring his former manager back to the club.

The 40-year-old recently returned to Continassa in an administrative role, and is expected to assume a more prominent position in the near future.

Nevertheless, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) insists that Conte has made it clear that he is only willing to return if the management is willing to back him on the market with significant investments.

This is hardly a surprise given that the manager’s departure in 2014 was also stemmed by disagreements over the market strategy.