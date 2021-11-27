Conte on Juve’s BBC defense: “They hadn’t won anything prior to my arrival”

During the last decade, three Juventus defenders formed what was arguably considered as the best defensive unit at the time.

Of course we’re talking about Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini who were best known as the BBC.

These three Italians were a dominant force on the pitch, helping Juventus establish the longest winning dynasty in the history of Italian football.

Nevertheless, their former manager Antonio Conte believes that he should be given some of the credit, highlighting the fact that the three men hadn’t won trophies in Turin before his arrival.

The controversial tactician has recently signed for Tottenham Hotspur after leaving Inter by the end of last season.

The Lecce native lifted the Scudetto title with the Nerazzurri before his departure, and takes pride in his work with both Italian giants.

“The Inter executives came to my house to tell me that they want to overthrow Juve’s dominance and bring Inter to the top of the world, taking advantage of great financial resources,” said Conte in an interview with SportWeek via JuventusNews24.

“I asked for Lukaku, and they later sold him for double the value. The same for Hakimi. But I could mention the improvement shown by Barella, Bastoni and Lautaro, who didn’t play before my arrival.

“At Juve, I had the pleasure of working with Barzagli, Bonucci and Chiellini. phenomenal players, but they hadn’t won anything before my arrival.”

The former Italy and Chelsea manager believes that he doesn’t get enough credit for his work, which could be due to his past at Juventus.

“As a player, I only wore two shirts, that of Lecce and Juventus, where I was the captain. And since the Bianconeri are loved by their fans and hated by everyone else, I understand I could also arouse antipathies.”