Conte puts Juventus on alert with latest Tottenham comments

Antonio Conte has been linked with a return to Juventus as he struggles in England and Max Allegri also clings on to his job at the Allianz Stadium.

The former Bianconeri boss has become one of the best managers in the world, but his time at Spurs is not going to plan.

The English club backed him heavily in the last transfer window, yet his team is losing games they should easily win.

His contract expires at the end of this season and they are desperate for him to sign a new deal.

However, Conte has not given them a positive reply yet, which worries them and encourages Juve.

Speaking on the contract issue recently, he said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The club will have to do its evaluations, and as far as I’m concerned, I want to feel I deserve a new contract. It will be important to have a frank discussion to understand what our realistic ambitions are. Clarity is key.”

Juve FC Says

Conte is one of the finest managers around and could make Juventus great again if he moves back to Turin.

The gaffer did a great job when he was our manager initially and has gone on to do greater things around the continent.

However, Max Allegri’s team is returning to form and it will be ridiculous to sack him now if the results keep improving.