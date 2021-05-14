conte
Conte refuses to hold Juventus-Inter press conference

May 14, 2021 - 3:00 pm

Antonio Conte will not hold a press conference before Inter Milan’s visit to Juventus tomorrow, because he wants to avoid off-field questions.

Inter may have won the league title, but there are many off-field problems at the club and Conte doesn’t want to be in front of the press answering the questions.

The former Chelsea boss usually delivers a classic pre-match interview, but Il Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia says he will not speak to the press before the game.

The report says he has not spoken to the press since Inter won Serie A and also boycotted it before their game against AS Roma.

He will instead grant an interview to Inter TV as he waits to speak to the club’s owner.

Their Serie A-winning team has been asked to take pay cuts to their salaries. The club’s president, Steven Zhang says they need to take a two-month pay cut to help the team.

The players have, however, turned that down and this is one of the issues that Conte wants to avoid discussing with the press.

The game is a must-win for Juventus, but Conte will look to kill off the Bianconeri’s remaining hopes of playing in the Champions League next season.

