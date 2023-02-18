Conte remains Juventus favourite to replace Allegri

Juventus remains open to the idea of replacing Max Allegri as their manager, with the Bianconeri eyeing some high-profile names to take over from their current gaffer.

Allegri was successful in his first spell at the club, but his second spell hasn’t been as successful as that and now his reputation could be ruined if he goes two years without a trophy.

Juve expects to win at least one of the Italian Cup and the Europa League. Failure to do so could force them to sack Allegri.

Calciomercato reports the favourite to replace him remains Antonio Conte, who could also leave Tottenham at the end of this season.

It adds that Zinedine Zidane remains on the radar of the Bianconeri as well, but Conte is their main candidate.

Juve FC Says

Conte has a history with us and it was a good one when he was on our bench at the start of the last decade.

However, he did not leave on a good note, which makes bringing him back a very tricky endeavour.

But we are being led by a new board now, so we expect the former Inter Milan gaffer to be open to negotiating a return.

But there is still no guarantee that he will walk out on Tottenham in the summer.