Max Allegri finds himself under increasing pressure, having failed to secure any trophies in the past two seasons. He understands that the current campaign is crucial, and it’s imperative for him to deliver silverware to avoid potential dismissal.

When Allegri returned to the helm in 2021, Juventus placed their trust in him due to his previous highly successful stint at the Allianz Stadium. However, the team has faced difficulties since his return, leading to growing calls for his departure.

Despite the challenges, Juventus has retained faith in him, believing that he can guide them back to their winning ways. Nevertheless, Allegri is well aware that time is running out, and there are already rumours about potential managerial replacements.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Antonio Conte remains the frontrunner to assume the managerial role if the club decides to part ways with Allegri. Conte previously enjoyed a successful coaching spell with Juventus, and he has been without a club since his departure from Tottenham, making him one of the most sought-after free agents in the managerial market.

Juve FC Says

Conte had a successful spell with us and also ended our dominance of the Italian game with Inter Milan, so he is a manager we can trust to do well.

But his fiery nature could be unsettling if we bring him back to Turin and that is probably not good for us now.