A report in the Italian media believes that the rumoured return of Antonio Conte would pave the way for Nicolo Fagioli to be reinstated at Juventus.

The 55-year-old manager is heavily linked with a return to Turin after leading Napoli towards a historic Scudetto title.

Conte shares a frosty relationship with Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis. And whilst the two men are expected to hold a face-to-face meeting next week, the latter has already admitted the possibility of parting ways with the decorated manager.

Conte would relish the chance to bring Fagioli back to Juventus

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Conte’s arrival would be a major boost for Fagioli who, in this case, could be destined to resume his Juventus career.

The 24-year-old joined the Bianconeri’s youth ranks as a mere child and went on to become a fan favourite at the Allianz Stadium. However, Thiago Motta decided to relegate him to the bench a few months into the campaign, which prompted a January exit.

Fagioli signed for Fiorentina on loan with an obligation to buy. And despite a brilliant start to his stint in Florence, his future remains to be written.

Fagioli facing uncertain future

The obligation clause can only be triggered by the Viola’s qualification to Europe, which is more likely than not at this stage. The Tuscans would have to beat Udinese on the final day of the season and hope that Lazio lose to Lecce in order to claim their spot in the Conference League.

Even if this clause isn’t activated, Fiorentina can simply exercise the option to buy the midfielder for €13.5 million. However, recent reports claim that the management is having second thoughts about keeping the Italy international.

In this case, Conte would be happy to accommodate Fagioli whom he tried to sign in January, recalls the source. This would be a second beginning for the Piacenza native at the Allianz Stadium.