Conte reveals how he wanted to sign Kulusevski from Juventus at Inter Milan

Antonio Conte has revealed how Fabio Paratici refused to entertain selling Dejan Kulusevski to him while he was the manager of Inter Milan.

The Swede now plays under the command of the former Juve boss at Tottenham.

Paratici also works for the English club now, and he helped them sign the former Parma man in the last transfer window.

Kulusevski enjoyed his first season at Juve, but he struggled in the first half of this campaign before leaving the club.

In 2020, Conte was building an Inter Milan team that will challenge for the title, and the gaffer knew Kulusevski could strengthen his side, but Juve refused to do a deal, thanks to Paratici.

He said via Football Italia: “I asked for him when I was at Inter from Juventus.

“I opened the idea with Paratici. But he wanted to cut me [out of the deal], not to reinforce Juventus, you understand, but only to damage myself.”

Juve FC Says

It is bold of Inter Milan to target a Juventus player considering we are the biggest club in the country.

However, that move proved Conte was truly building a team that would topple the Bianconeri.

He eventually won the league title last season before leaving to manage Tottenham.