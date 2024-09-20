Juventus and Napoli are both in the process of rebuilding their squads ahead of their Serie A clash this weekend, but Antonio Conte believes they are starting from different points.

Juventus won the Italian Cup last season and finished third in the league, demonstrating a relatively solid foundation.

In contrast, Napoli suffered one of the worst title defences in Italian football history, failing to secure a European spot despite being crowned champions in 2023. Now, they are undergoing a significant rebuild, with Conte appointed to lead the new project.

Both Juventus and Napoli have been tipped to challenge Inter Milan for the Serie A title, a task that demands considerable effort but remains within reach.

However, Conte has emphasised that Napoli is beginning their rebuild from a lower point compared to Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“We hope it can be a challenge that counts for something, both for them and for us, today it’s too early to say. We start on two different levels, compared to last year there are 18 points to recover, but surely both will want revenge. I don’t think that a team like Juve can be satisfied with arriving third and at a sideral distance from Inter, we can’t think of finishing 20 points behind them, Milan and 40 from Inter. We start from different starting levels, but we hope when we return to our home that we can talk with greater certainty”.

Juve FC Says

We and Napoli are rebuilding our squads and they even have more advantage in domestic competitions since they will not play in Europe this term.