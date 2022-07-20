Conte says Juventus is the only team to beat in Italy

Antonio Conte has compared the Premier League to Serie A and said Juve were favourites to win the Scudetto for a long time.

The Bianconeri won nine consecutive league titles before 2021, and Conte was in charge of their team at the start of that run.

The former Italy national team manager has also won the league title with Inter Milan and Chelsea in England.

He now manages Tottenham and the Lilywhites are hopeful he will help them to end their long trophy drought.

His success at Juve has been compared with the present situation of his Spurs team.

However, the gaffer says in Serie A success was easier to achieve because Juve was the clear favourite.

He said, as quoted by Corriere dello Sport: ” Juve for many, many years created a gap with Inter of over 20 points , but this was the result of a process. In the first season, we narrowed the gap. In the second season, we won and from then on, yes. A cycle is open. In Italy there was only one team to beat .: Here, on the other hand, there are many Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea … Chelsea won the Champions League and the Club World Cup last year. we must forget Manchester United and Arsenal, who are strengthening in this transfer market session. “

Juve FC Says

Juve were favourites to win the Serie A title not because the other clubs were bad.

We were simply better and kept improving our squad to ensure we did not miss out on winning.

We could go on a similar run from this campaign if Max Allegri improves this squad further.