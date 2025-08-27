Napoli manager Antonio Conte has shared his views on the Serie A title race this season, highlighting Juventus as one of the clubs he expects to be in contention.

The Bianconeri last lifted the Italian top-flight trophy in 2020, but since then they have struggled to reclaim the summit. In recent campaigns, they have found it difficult to challenge consistently and even to secure a runners-up position. Last season, Juventus endured further difficulties, finishing fourth after working under two different managers across the course of the campaign.

Juventus Among the Favourites

Despite their recent inconsistencies, Juventus remain widely regarded as one of the favourites for the Scudetto. Their historical pedigree as the most successful club in Italian football ensures that they are always mentioned among the possible contenders. However, their activity in the current transfer window has been limited, and questions remain about whether they have strengthened sufficiently to mount a sustained challenge.

Conte, who knows the demands of Serie A title races well, believes that Juventus will still be firmly in the conversation this season. Speaking as quoted by Il Bianconero, he remarked:

“This will be a very balanced championship. I see the return of the big three (Juve, Inter and AC Milan), but for Inter it’s not a return; they did very well last year and have been there for years, consistently having strong seasons. The other two big teams will definitely return, with strong squads and the right equipment to do well. We’ll have to try to do our best, and in the end, the results will be drawn.”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Conte’s Perspective on the Season Ahead

Conte’s comments place Juventus back among the leading challengers alongside Inter Milan and AC Milan. His words also reflect the expectation that this Serie A campaign will be tightly contested, with no single side guaranteed dominance.

For Juventus, the challenge will be to combine their tradition of success with renewed consistency under current management. While recent years have been turbulent, their squad still boasts quality and experience, giving them a realistic chance to compete at the top.

As the season unfolds, it will become clear whether Juventus can justify their billing as one of the “big three” and return to the heights that have defined much of their history.