Conte takes pride in the rise and fall of the Juventus winning dynasty

Ten years ago, Antonio Conte earned his first major managerial role when he signed for the struggling Juventus.

The former Bianconeri captain helped lifting the club from the abyss, and managed to lead the team towards three straight Scudetto titles.

Nevertheless, the Italian ended up leaving Turin in 2014, and has been switching from one top job to another ever since.

Earlier this week, the 52-year-old was announced as the new Tottenham Hotspur manager following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo. The tactician joins former Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici in North London.

Conte had previously managed Chelsea between 2016 and 2018, but he explained that his past relationship has never proven to be an issue in his career choices, as proven by his tenure at Inter.

“This is the past,” he said in an interview with the Spurs’ official website as translated by Football Italia. “I live in the present. For Juventus, I played 13 years, I won a lot, everything. Then I came back, to start as a coach and to win nine titles in a row.

“It means that you have dominated. I started this cycle and I stopped it with Inter. The last two years at Milan, we had the second-best attack and the best defense.

“My past, what I did in the previous teams, is important and I’m proud. For me, the new challenge is Tottenham and I want that to become an important part of my career as a coach.”

During his reign at Juventus, Conte was absolutely beloved by the fans, both for his past at the club and the passion that he displayed on the touchline.

Nevertheless, the coach decided to seek his best interest, taking a professional approach in his managerial career.

While it’s true that Conte started Juve’s winning cycle before ending it last season while in charge of Inter, the Bianconeri were already in decline at that point, and the squad was a far cry from the one that reached two Champions League finals during Max Allegri’s peak years.