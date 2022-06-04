Following the departure of Giorgio Chiellini, Juventus were left with the challenging task of replacing the Italian legend. Even though Matthijs de Ligt should remain at the club and Leonardo Bonucci will inherit the captain’s armband, a new center back is a necessity for the Old Lady.

While several names have emerged as possible candidates, the picture remains unclear for the moment.

According to la Repubblica via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri have laid their eyes on Clement Lenglet who is looking to leave Barcelona this summer.

The Frenchman made the switch from Sevilla to the Catalan giants in 2018. But following an encouraging start to life at the Camp Nou, his status at the club diminished with time.

Last season, the 26-year-old made 21 appearances in La Liga, mostly from the bench.

Nonetheless, the source warns that Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is also interested and would like to add the Frenchman to his ranks.

Moreover, the report adds that Juventus are still contemplating the track that leads to Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte.

Juve FC say

While it doesn’t hurt to look around, one might feel that Juventus need to sign a defender of a higher caliber.

Lenglet might still be young enough to take his game up a notch, but his recent struggles at Barcelona could affect his morale.