Depending on whom you ask, Napoli manager Antonio Conte is either a hero or a villain to Juventus fans.

Conte enjoyed a successful career as both a player and coach for the club, but the way he left his managerial role left a bitter taste for some supporters.

These fans, particularly the Ultras in the South Curve, still hold a grudge against him.

As Conte prepares to return to the Allianz Stadium for the first time as an opposing manager in a domestic fixture (no fans when Inter manager), Juventus fans are divided on how to receive him.

According to a report from Football Italia, the Ultras are planning to boo the returning manager. However, the atmosphere may be different in other parts of the stadium.

The report suggests that other fans are unlikely to join the Ultras in booing Conte and may even chant in support of him.

Juve FC Says

Conte remains one of the most successful managers we have had recently and deserves some respect when he comes to town for this game.

We expect his Napoli team to give us a very good fight, but for the service he delivered, we need to show him some respect during the game while our boys get on with the job and secure a win for us.