Antonio Conte is reportedly waiting for Juventus to make their move as he prepares to bid Napoli farewell.

The 55-year-old led the Partenopei towards their fourth Scudetto title, pipping Inter to the top spot. But as was the case with Luciano Spalletti two years ago, the Lecce native could be destined to leave on a high note, mainly due to his frosty relationship with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Aurelio De Laurentiis hints at Conte’s exit

The Napoli patron hardly denied the possibility of a breakup with Conte. On the contrary, he dropped the biggest hint yet, as his words leave little room for speculation.

“I have been chasing Conte for years now. We had an excellent relationship and I asked him to come and help us months before his arrival,” said the famous movie director in his interview with TG1 via Alfredopedulla.com.

“Will he stay? In a marriage, no one wants to know if their wife or husband is cheating. You have to be happy. If you’re suffering, the whole environment needs to change.

“With Conte, there is a great relationship of mutual respect. I thank him. We will see what happens.”

Antonio Conte expecting a call for Juventus

In the meantime, Tuttosport (via IlBianconero) claims that Conte is now awaiting a call from Juventus.

The former Bianconeri captain and manager has been linked with a return to Turin for years now, but it appears that the stars are finally lining up for a reunion.

Several sources have identified the former Italy and Chelsea manager as the leading candidate to take over at Continassa next season.

In the meantime, Igor Tudor is focused on securing the all-important fourth spot on the final day of the Serie A campaign, but he might not be around to guide Juventus in the Champions League come next season.