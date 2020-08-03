All Stories, Club News

Conte wants Juventus return

August 3, 2020

Inter coach Antonio Conte has reportedly sounded out the possibility of returning to Juventus this summer, having asked players and managers about the future of Maurizio Sarri.

La Repubblica journalist Franco Vanni reports that Conte has been in contact with people from his former club in the last few weeks having already pushed for a return to Turin last summer.

According to Vanni, Pavel Nedved and Fabio Paratici were happy to welcome Conte back last summer, however it was the club ownership who vetoed the decision and the same holds true today.

Multiple reports from today’s Italian press suggest Conte is looking to leave Inter this summer having railed against the clubs’ management, who he claimed gave him and the team ‘zero protection’ from the media.

 

 

