Antonio Conte is set to continue his managerial career as the coach of Napoli, with several reports suggesting he has accepted a three-year deal to manage the club.

It is a surprising move by the former Juventus midfielder and coach, who had been a free agent for much of the last 18 months after leaving his job at Tottenham.

Conte has won the Italian league title with both Juventus and Inter Milan and remains one of the country’s best coaches.

As Max Allegri struggled to maintain the trust of the Juventus board, several reports suggested that Juventus would call Conte back.

He reportedly turned down Napoli and several other clubs at the time to wait and see if Juve would make him their next manager.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the ex-Tottenham manager waited for Juventus for several months.

When the Bianconeri decided to move in another direction following Allegri’s departure, he also decided to move on and will be in the dugout for Napoli next term.

Juve FC Says

Conte is one of the best managers we could have named to our bench, but he has his problems and we are better of with Thiago Motta at the helm.