Juventus is one of the clubs willing to sign Giovanni Di Lorenzo from Napoli after he asked to leave the Partenopei.

Di Lorenzo, one of the finest full-backs in European football, shocked the club when he announced he would seek a new challenge.

This occurred before Napoli named Antonio Conte as their latest manager, and Conte is now looking to keep the defender at the Maradona Stadium.

Juventus remains keen and was encouraged to learn that the defender wants to leave Naples.

This has given them a reason to work on the deal, but Napoli has refused to sell the defender.

Now, Tuttomercatoweb reveals that Antonio Conte has Di Lorenzo in his plans, and the former Juventus coach has made it his mission to ensure Di Lorenzo does not leave the club.

He wants to build his defence around the Azzurri star and will do all he can to keep him in Naples.

Juve FC Says

Di Lorenzo is one of the finest defenders in Serie A, which is why we have looked to add him to our squad for several weeks.

The defender would also appreciate working for us, but Napoli has never liked to sell any player to us, so we expect them to be serious about denying us a chance to sign him.