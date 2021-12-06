Conte’s defender search expected to see Spurs make offer for Juventus star

Tottenham Hotspur Antonio Conte is expected to request the signature of Matthijs De Ligt from Juventus in the coming window.

The Spurs boss is expected to request that the north London club move to bring in a new defender in January, with Cristian Romero not expected to return until either January or February.

Their defence has hardly been in the best shape this season regardless, and the blow of losing their summer signing to injury is likely to highlight their woes at the back, while CalcioMercatoNews claims that the Old Lady could well accept an offer for De Ligt’s signature.

Juve do not have the best financial situation at present, and are claimed to be looking to cash-in on one of their assets to allow them to invest in other areas of the team, namely a potential move for Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina.

I struggle to believe rumours that we would sell De Ligt however, as he is not just a key player in the first-team, but very-much a future star of years to come also. We also have to be aware that both of Leo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini are into the laters years of their careers, and while they still play to a seriously high level, their bodies do not recover from knocks and injuries as well as they used to, and we cannot afford to lose numbers at the back because of this.

Do you think the club could look to cash-in on De Ligt? Would he be easy to replace in defence?

Patrick