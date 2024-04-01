An old teammate of Antonio Conte insists that the latter has been seeking a return to Juventus for quite some time.

The 54-year-old is a former Bianconeri captain who has now cemented himself as one of the most sought-after managers in Europe.

The Lecce native made a name for himself after helping Juventus launch a winning dynasty by clinching three Scudetto titles in a row before departing the club in July 2014 amidst controversial circumstances.

Afterwards, Conte went on to coach the Italian national team, Chelsea, Inter and most recently Tottenham Hotspur.

But according to Ubaldo Righetti, the tactician’s true desire is to return to Turin. The 61-year-old was a former teammate of Conte during their time together at Lecce.

Nevertheless, Juventus first have to sort out the future of Max Allegri, as the former Italy international explains.

“I think Antonio is eager to rejoin Juventus, but not from now. This has been the case for a long time,” revealed the Rai commentator via Tuttosport.

“Allegri’s position needs to be evaluated, he still has one year left on his contract, a lucrative contract. Therefore, the situation remains uncertain.

“But Conte’s great desire is to return to Juve. I’m certain of it.”

Righetti also revealed a backstory of how a young Conte turned down the chance to join Roma in favor of Juventus.

“When we were at Lecce, we talked about Roma (Righetti’s former club). Antonio was quite young.

“But at the time, he used Roma a bit to put pressure on another club and I was sorry he didn’t join the capital side.”