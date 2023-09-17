During yesterday’s win over Lazio, Juventus fans spotted a familiar face at the Allianz Stadium.

Former Bianconeri captain and manager Antonio Conte was in attendance, watching his old club beat the capital side in a commanding fashion.

With the Lecce native being currently unattached, his presence was always bound to spark rumors.

The 54-year-old kickstarted the club’s nine-year winning dynasty in the 2011/12 season, but left his post in a rather controversial fashion in the summer of 2014.

His rapport with the club has been far from ideal ever since, especially after taking the reins at Inter between 2019 and 2021.

But with a new board of directors in place, a section of Juventus fans are hoping that Conte returns to the club for a second managerial stint.

Nevertheless, Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) dashes such hopes, at least for the time being.

The Turin-based newspaper explains that Conte visited the stadium after receiving an invitation from the club, which also extended to other Bianconeri legends, namely Sergio Brio and Ciro Ferrara.

The source also insists that Max Allegri’s position at the club is as solid as ever.

The management decided to maintain the services of the 56-year-old in the summer. His contract runs until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Allegri inherited Conte’s post in 2014, adding five more Scudetti titles to the trophy cabinet before leaving the club in 2019.

The Livorno native made his return to Turin in 2021, but has yet to win a trophy ever since.