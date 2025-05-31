Antonio Conte was expected to leave Napoli for Juventus this summer, and many Juventus supporters appeared confident that this move would happen.

The manager reportedly fell out with the Napoli board towards the end of last season, which gave Juventus hope that he might switch clubs. Conte is known for leaving teams even after achieving success with them, and Juventus themselves have previously been on the receiving end of such a departure.

Juventus Caught Off Guard by Conte’s Decision

However, this time Conte chose to remain in Naples, a decision that surprised the Bianconeri, who are now left searching for a new manager. Juventus had been so certain that Conte would rejoin them that they reportedly did not engage in discussions with any other coaches until they had received his answer.

Following Conte’s decision, Juventus quickly turned their attention to Gian Piero Gasperini. Still, the refusal came as a shock to many supporters, some of whom are said to be furious about the situation.

Reaction from the Fanbase

As reported by Calciomercato, Juventus fans are experiencing serious disappointment following Conte’s rejection. Some have gone as far as to suggest that he should not be welcomed back to the Allianz Stadium.

One reaction highlighted by the report expressed that Conte does not owe Juventus a return. It noted that the club had the opportunity to bring him back in the summer but instead chose to sign Thiago Motta. The sentiment reflects a growing frustration among supporters, who believe the club must now accept the consequences of its decisions. The report added that there is a recognition among fans that mistakes come at a cost and that the club is now paying the price for its earlier choices.

This turn of events underscores the unpredictable nature of football management and the fine margins involved in securing top-level coaching talent.