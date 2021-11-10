Conte’s Tottenham could compete against Juventus for Italian defender

With his contract set to expire by the end of the season, Alessio Romagnoli is attracting the interest of several clubs around Europe.

The Milan captain lost his starting berth in favor of Simon Kjaer and Fikayo Tomori in Stefano Pioli’s pecking order, and could be looking to change air in the summer.

Juventus have been linked with the 26-year-old for a while, as the club needs to prepare for the post Chiellini and Bonucci era.

But according to Calciomercato.it via TuttoJuve, Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici could provide competition for their former employers, as they attempt to lure the center back towards Tottenham Hotspur.

The source adds that the Spurs could even offer the Rossoneri the services of either Steven Bergwijn and Giovani Lo Celso who aren’t a part of Conte’s plans in North London in order to land Romagnoli as early as January.

Juve FC say

With two Italians at the helm, we can only expect Tottenham to enter the fray for several top Serie A stars.

But one must say that the Spurs’ proposal sounds a bit illogical. Why would the Londoners offer the services of either Bergwijn or Lo Celso for a player who’s running on an expiring contract.

Therefore, these type of reports should be taken with a grain of salt, although a move to Tottenham could well be a realistic proposal for Romagnoli in the future.