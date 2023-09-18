Only a few weeks ago, the Juventus management was working on offloading Dusan Vlahovic in an exchange deal with Chelsea that would have included Romelu Lukaku.

Nevertheless, the Serbian ended up staying in Turin. So now, the Italian giants are working on renewing his contract.

Naturally, the striker’s brilliant start to the campaign has played a role in the decision. But as Tuttosport journalist Nicolo Schira explains, the main motives could be financial.

As the source reveals, Vlahovic currently earns 9 million euros plus bonuses. However, this figure will considerably rise in the next two campaigns.

Next season, the former Fiorentina man will pocket 10 million. His wages will then hit 12M in the 2025/26 campaign, which will be his final contractual year.

Moreover, the club can’t rely on the Growth Decree to reduce his gross wages since they signed the player from a fellow Italian club.

Therefore, the management would like to offer the player a contract that pushes the deadline to either 2027 or 2028, while also reviewing the terms.

Furthermore, this would help the management spread the player’s cost through amortization. The Bianconeri splashed around 81 million euros to sign the 23-year-old from Fiorentina in January 2022.

Schira adds that Vlahovic has always given his priority to Juventus, so he should be open to the prospect of extending his collaboration with the club.

The journalist adds that the player’s agent Darko Ristic was spotted in Turin in recent days, which could be a sign of ongoing negotiations with the club.