Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Juventus’ pursuit of Tiago Djalo. In recent hours, Juventus has intensified its interest in the player, opting to secure his signature this month instead of waiting to acquire him as a free agent in the summer.

Although Inter Milan had initially been leading the race for Djalo, they are reportedly focused on securing him on a free transfer in the upcoming summer, hence not competing with Juventus for his signature this month. The Lille defender has expressed openness to joining either club, considering both Juventus and Inter Milan as top sides in Italy.

According to Romano’s tweet, both parties are currently in the process of reviewing contracts before finalising the deal. If all goes according to plan, Djalo is expected to sign a contract at the Allianz Stadium that would extend until 2028.

With the imminent addition of Djalo, Juventus will strengthen their defensive options, but Romano suggests that the club may now shift its focus back to the transfer market to address the midfield position, which is currently a problematic area for the team.

Juve FC Says

It is great that we are beating Inter Milan to another defender just as we did with Gleison Bremer.

We now have to focus on finding a midfielder to add to our squad before this transfer window closes because we need a player for that spot urgently.