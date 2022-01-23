Contrary to reports, “Fiorentina have not received any offers” for Vlahovic

Fiorentina director Joe Barone has revealed that they haven’t received an offer for Juventus’ target, Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian has been in fine form for La Viola in the last year and he looks set to win the Serie A Golden Boot.

Juventus is struggling for goals, and he can solve that problem if he moves to Turin.

They see the Serbian as a player who can bring the goals to their squad and are now looking to sign him.

They are not the only club on his trail, with several reports claiming Arsenal will offer him a huge fee to join them.

However, it seems they are all just rumours, and paper talk after Barone clarified the situation.

He said via Football Italia: “We talk every day about this, we said a lot recently, Fiorentina have not received any offers. We have been very clear, we are open to anything, but we want clarity.”

Juve FC Says

Barone’s words simply mean the race for his signature remains open and we can still get our man, eventually.

However, that doesn’t mean we should be relaxed about the situation because things change quickly in football transfers.

It would be interesting to see if the club goes after him now or wait until the end of the campaign.